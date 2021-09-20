East Africa: The Missing Horn of Africa Analyst Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad Found Alive

The family of a Horn of Africa Analyst who was abducted in Nairobi Central Business District says their father has been found alive.

Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdusamad is reported to have been accosted by unknown people along Turbman road next to City Market and bundled into a stand-by vehicle before it sped off.

In the South C area of Nairobi, a family is in distress, Mr. Abdusamad a scholar with vast knowledge on the Horn of Africa region, was abducted in broad daylight.

The 55-year-old is reported to have been abducted along Turbman road next to City Market as he went about his business when four men disembarked a double cabin pick up, cuffed him and forced him into the vehicle before driving off.

"We went to the Central Police Station, together with officers we went to the scene where he was taken and up to now we don't have any information on where he has been taking," his sister told Citizen TV.

His wife, Halima Mohammed described Abdiwahab as a man with no known enemies struggling to make sense of his disappearance.

"If he has done any wrong which he has never done because he has never been to police custody before then let them arrange him in court," his wife says.

Those who knew him well, suspecting he may have touched a nerve through his analysis on the Horn of Africa Region.

"My biggest concern is that we don't know if he is in the hands of a criminal gang or the law enforcers or even if he has been executed," His friend said on Thursday.

Human Rights organization Haki Africa now says it will file an application in court seeking to compel authorities to produce Abdiwahab dead or alive.

"Because even if it is not them they have a duty to search for him and to ensure he is reunited with his family," the lobby group said on Thursday.

Efforts by his family to search in police stations have so far borne no fruits