Egypt: Gabonese Foreign Ministry Delegation Visits EAPD Premises

A delegation of the Gabonese Foreign Ministry chaired by Ambassador Viviane Nagouni paid a visit Monday to the premises of the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development (EAPD).

Secretary General of EAPD Ambassador Mohamed Khalil welcomed the Gabonese delegation at the EAPD premises where the two sides held talks on means of boosting joint cooperation.

Ambassador Khalil briefed the Gabonese delegation on the EAPD's backing for African countries in general and Gabon in particular, noting that a number of training courses on peace, security and sustainable development were organized by the agency to extend expertise to the African cadres along with implementing a number of development projects and granting educational scholarships for African students in the Egyptian universities.

He also praised the Gabonese participation in the programs offered by EAPD, citing the agency's keenness on providing medical devices and equipment to the Egyptian hospital set up in Gabon's capital Libreville.

The Gabonese delegation, on their part, expressed happiness over the visit to EAPD premises to get acquainted with its potentials and its role in supporting the African states.

The delegation members also voiced their aspiration for enhancing cooperation between the two sides in the coming phase especially regarding development programs in Gabon.