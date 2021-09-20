Egypt: EU Amb. Lauds Project to Revive Old Cairo

EU Ambassador to Egypt Christian Berger said Monday that a project to revive Old Cairo is important for Egyptians and all those interested in cultural heritage in the world.

Speaking during the inauguration of a workshop on the restoration of antiquities, which is held at the Museum of Civilization for four days, Berger said this project comes as part of cooperation between the EU and Egypt in terms of research and innovation, besides cultural heritage, according to a statement by the Spanish Embassy in Egypt.

The workshop is organized in cooperation with the World Monuments Fund in Spain, the statement said.

It is a good chance for professional archaeologists in Europe and Egypt to share their techniques and standards in preserving and restoring antiquities.

The workshop will particularly focus on the restoration of the Hamara Palace, which is considered a reference in Europe where restoring Islamic art is concerned.