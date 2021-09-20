Egypt: PM Reviews Chinese Proposal to Operate Business Area in New Capital

20 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli met with Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar Sunday night to review a plan to manage and operate the central business area in the New Capital.

The meeting particularly focused on a proposal by a major Chinese company in this regard.

Madbouli said negotiations are ongoing with the Chinese company to implement the plan in the central business area following directives by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Representatives of the Chinese company had submitted a program to implement the plan, and the premier ordered to study all its aspects before making a decision, said Cabinet spokesman Nader Saad.

