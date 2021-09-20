Nigeria: BBNaija - I Miss My Bestie - Cross

Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate, Cross has revealed that he misses his friendship with his bestie, Angel.

Cross made this known after last night's show.

"I miss my bestie. Angel, I know you won't want to talk to me, but you need to know I miss you. I'm saying it out loud so that you can hear me, if at all it makes sense to you. Just know that I miss you and I want you back."

The duo have become remarkably close during the course of the show, sharing intimate moments sometimes. This changed after their Saturday night party on day 56 which saw Angel giving Cross the silent treatment. Cross knelt down and pleaded with his bestie, Angel to let him know what his offense was and to forgive him for whatever he had done and stop avoiding him.

During last night's show, Ebuka also asked Angel to explain why she has been avoiding Cross in the house of which she didn't give a clear reply.