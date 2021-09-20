Nigeria: No More Album Till Further Notice - Burna Boy

Burna Boy in his On The Low video

Grammy award winner Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has revealed that he would not be releasing any album till further notice.

The 'Ye' crooner made this known on his Instagram stories on Saturday, 18th September, 2021.

"I might decide not to drop an album for a long time. In fact, you know what, no album till further notice."

Burna boy has five albums, including "L.I.F.E.", "On A Spaceship",Outside" and "Twice As Tall". He became notable in 2012 after releasing "Like to Party", the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E (2013).

In 2019, he won Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards, and was announced as an Apple Music Up Next artist. His fourth studio album African Giant was released in July 2019; it won Album of the Year at the 2019.

All Africa Music Awards and was nominated for Best World Music Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. He was awarded the African Artist of the year at the 2020 VGMA's.

In 2020, his album Twice as Tall was nominated for the same category at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards and won the award for Best World Music Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021.