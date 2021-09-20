South Africa: Rising Sport Stars Poised to Make Their Mark in the DStv Premiership

analysis

There are a few exciting players who will be looking to establish themselves this season, with their eyes firmly on the young player award as well as any domino effects that come with outstanding performances.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has sounded a call for Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches to put their trust in more young players.

He has led by example, including them in the recent Fifa World Cup qualifiers where the likes of Ethan Brooks of TS Galaxy, and Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who plays for Maritzburg United, shone. Reigning PSL young player of the season Evidence Makgopa is also set to feature regularly under Broos.

The Belgian coach will be hoping that these players will carry on improving, while they, too, will push themselves knowing that performing well on a regular basis will help their continuing development and hopefully earn them moves to some of the bigger South African clubs or even internationally.

Ethan Brooks

The 20-year-old midfielder has been quite consistent since making the step up into the top flight with TS Galaxy in the 2020/2021 season.

Unless you're N'Golo Kante, being a deep-lying midfielder can be a...