South Africa: Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize Honoured With Official Funeral Category 2

The late Deputy Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, will be honoured with an Official Funeral Category 2 at her home in Johannesburg, Gauteng, on Saturday, 25 September 2021.

Prof Mkhize passed away on Thursday, 16 September 2021, at the age of 69.

The State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy accords Official Funerals Category 2 to serving Deputy Ministers.

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from tomorrow morning, 21 September 2021, until the evening of the day of the funeral on 25 September 2021.

Prof Mkhize served as Ambassador to the Netherlands, Deputy Minister of Correctional Services, Economic Development, Telecommunications and Postal Services, Minister of Home Affairs and of Higher Education and Training before her appointment to The Presidency. Prof Mkhize also played a crucial role in conflict resolution during our transition to democracy.

Prof Mkhize will be laid to rest in Johannesburg in Gauteng on Saturday, 25 September 2021. Proceedings will be held in accordance with COVID-19 safety provisions.