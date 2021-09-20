South Africa: Memorable Moments - Boks, All Blacks Serve Up an Unforgettable Rivalry Across Time

20 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Springboks and the All Blacks clash for the 100th time on 25 September, exactly 100 years after their first meeting. It's a rivalry that has defined rugby's hierarchy for most of that time.

When the two giants met in the pre-1996 amateur era, it was almost always for the unofficial world title. Since the establishment of the World Cup, the two nations have won six of the nine tournaments between them, winning three each.

At a purely rugby level, nothing rivals it. At a sociopolitical level, it has been spiky.

Here are some of the most memorable moments in the rivalry.

1921 - The beginning

The Springboks and New Zealand met for the first time in Dunedin in 1921, which was set to be the venue for the 100th meeting in 2021 until Covid-19 upset the best laid plans.

It was a ground-breaking tour because the Boks were considered the meanest, biggest and best team in the world. They had lost once in 11 Tests going back to 1906 and arrived expecting to win.

But New Zealand won the Dunedin Test 13-5 before the Boks fought back, winning the...

