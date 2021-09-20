South Africa: Posters Celebrate 100 Years of Paulo Freire

20 September 2021
New Frame (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tricontinental

A poster exhibition featuring illustrations, collages, drawing and photographs by artists from seven countries honours the educator's centenary.

Between June and July, artists from various countries around the world dedicated themselves to producing works for the poster exhibition To Hope, 100 Years of Paulo Freire. Organised by Tricontinental Institute of Social Research in partnership with the Paulo Freire and Florestan Fernandes Schools, the publisher Expressão Popular and the Landless Workers' Movement (MST), the call for posters aimed not only to use the educator's centenary to honour him, but also to reclaim and disseminate his memory, his legacy and the radical nature of his thought.

In all, 53 works were submitted, with contributions by artists from 13 states in Brazil and seven different countries. Their works were arranged around the three axes suggested in the call for art: Popular Education and Conscience: The Originality of Freirean Pedagogy; To Hope in 2021: The Relevance of Paulo Freire's Ideas; and A Pedagogy That Changed the World: Freire's Internationalist Practice. As well as digital illustrations, collages and drawings, we received photographs recording the experience of popular education in various corners of the country and the world, demonstrating how Freire's ideas remain fundamental for our activism.

We would like to thank all the artists who participated in this call for their contributions and invite you to discover the works. Check out the posters and keep an eye on Tricontinental's social media channels for upcoming activities in celebration of the 100 years of Paulo Freire.

This article was first published by Tricontinental.

Read the original article on New Frame.

