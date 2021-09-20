South Africa: North West Office of the Premier On Bojanala Special Economic Zone Driving Socio-Economic Development

press release

The Bojanala Region of the North West is endowed with mineral resources. It has been earmarked to drive the economy recovery of the province. Government is looking at tapping on the region's vast mineral wealth to drive the socio-economic development of the province.

High on the agenda is mineral beneficiation, creation of an industrial zone, a logistics park as well as investment in Information and Communications technology.

Government is looking at creating over two thousand five hundred jobs through the Bojanala Special Economic Zone and also attracting investment to the tune of eight (8) billion rands.

Premier of the North West Honorable Bushy Maape says the project must help government to deal with the challenges of socio-economic concern bedevilling the province. Premier Maape maintains the province is currently grappling with high levels of poverty and unemployment and this project will go a long way in addressing these challenges.

"As a province we must pull together in making sure that we see to the success of this project, particularly in creating socio-economic opportunities for the poor and economically disenfranchised groupings in our province, including women and young people. Entrepreneurship particularly of previously disadvantaged individuals must be prioritized " remarked Premier Maape.

Joined by Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy and equally a district champion of the project, Honorable Gwede Mantashe who echoed the same sentiments of the Premier. Minister Mantashe said there are currently twelve million unemployed people in the country and part of finding solutions to the country's ailing economy is to create opportunities for small and medium enterprises.

Honorable Mantashe insists while SMMES in developing nations contribute thirty percent in the GDP of their economies the margin in South Africa is around ten (10) percent and this needs to change.

"We need to change this trajectory. Small businesses must be empowered to drive the development of the country. Municipalities must also come on board to be drivers of this agenda. The maintenance of roads and provision of water and roads have the potential to attract investment" said Minister Mantashe.

The province is looking at emulating the idea and implementing it in other districts of the province.