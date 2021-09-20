South Africa: Government Thanks SA for Registering to Vote

Government has thanked those South Africans who exercised their democratic right by taking the first step and registering to vote.

More than 23 000 voting stations were opened over the weekend to allow new voters to register and existing voters to update and check their details.

An online platform to register was also open to South Africans.

This year's local government elections marks the 21st anniversary since the establishment of a democratic local government system in the country.

"Your vote gives you the power to change or improve things and it allows you to choose who will represent the interests of your community. Registering and voting on 1 November 2021, ensures citizen participation in local governance," said Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Director-General, Phumla Williams.

"Making your voice heard through the ballot is important for improving public resource management and reducing corruption. The public must hold elected leaders accountable for the delivery of services.

"Members of the public must engage with local leaders to improve governance, accountability and the ability of local authorities to solve problems, create more inclusive and cohesive communities."

She said this year's local government elections is taking place as the county continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All those over 18 and those who are not yet vaccinated are encouraged to get the COVID-19 jab.

"It is therefore critical that we continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical measures, actions and behaviour such as: washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, if soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; wear a mask and maintain social distancing," Williams said.

Meanwhile. the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said the second day of the registration weekend had gone well.

In the early part of the day, with the use of the new Voter Management Devices (VMDs), the Commission had been able to register 29 305 voters. This was in addition to the 598 000 voters that were registered by the close of business on Saturday.

According to the IEC, the VMDs had performed admirably in all the provinces.

Only nine of the 23 151 registration stations did not open on Sunday. This was mainly because of service delivery protests.

However, the Commission worked with the South African Police Service and local leaders to resolve the problems.

The registration weekend had also seen heightened use of the Online Portal for registration.

"The Commission thanks South Africans who have come out in their numbers to register."