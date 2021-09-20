Africa: Covid-19 Death Toll Exceeds 206,000 Across Continent

Cape Town — As of September 20, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 8,157,924 while over 80,314,121 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 206,017 and 7,451,672 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,882,630 and 86,174 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (919,681 ), Tunisia (699,928), Libya (330,945), Ethiopia (332,961), Egypt (296,929) and Kenya (246,530).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

