South Africa: Late Deputy Minister to Be Honoured With Official Funeral

The late Deputy Minister in The Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, will be laid to rest on Saturday at her home in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

The Presidency said on Monday that she will be honoured with an official Funeral Category 2.

Mkhize passed away on Thursday, 16 September 2021, at the age of 69.

"The State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy accords Official Funerals Category 2 to serving Deputy Ministers. The National Flag will be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from tomorrow morning, 21 September 2021, until the evening of the day of the funeral on 25 September 2021," the Presidency said.

Mkhize served as Ambassador to the Netherlands, Deputy Minister of Correctional Services, Economic Development and Telecommunications and Postal Services. She has also served as Ministers of Home Affairs and Higher Education and Training before her appointment to The Presidency.

Mkhize also played a crucial role in conflict resolution during the country's transition to democracy.