Africa: IUCN Congress - Climate Crisis Responses Must Be Mandated Across Organisations, Not Delegated to Task Teams

opinion

Responding to the climate crisis is not a strategy or plan that can be delegated to a department or task team; it needs to be mandated across the organisation. Very simply, what are you doing to rethink everything you do against a climate emergency lens? The decisions you make will not just be assessed against an environmental scorecard, but against a moral one too.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Marseille that "there is no vaccine for a sick planet". This is a wake-up call we all need to heed. The IUCN Congress, held in early September, was the biggest gathering of scientists and conservation experts tackling issues relating to the climate emergency we all face.

I'm not a scientist. I am a communication strategist. And Macron's words were perfectly and precisely chosen. In the face of a global pandemic, the behaviour and attitudes of billions of people have been shifted as we rallied behind a common goal to defeat a pandemic, with many billions - myself included - grateful for a vaccine that very simply means we are likely to survive. And get back to life as normal.

But tackling the climate emergency...