South Africa: Joining the Dots - Pravin Gordhan, Floyd Shivambu and the Dodgy Origins of the 'Indian Cabal' Narrative

analysis

In April 2017, Pravin Gordhan addressed a packed audience in St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, a week after President Jacob Zuma had fired him as finance minister, a move that signalled South Africa had been well and truly captured. Gordhan urged the crowd not to give up hope and to 'join the dots' in understanding what was taking place. He became a moral authority to many - and the object of a concerted smear campaign. In this unauthorised biography, Jonathan Ancer and Chris Whitfield take a magnifying glass to someone at the centre of South Africa's most tumultuous period and try to understand the man behind the public image.

In October 2018, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu decided to pick away at a long-standing South African sore: the relationship between African and Indian.

Tensions between the two groups have sometimes been a source of conflict and have occasionally erupted into violence, the most notable being the horrifying assaults on Indians in Durban in 1949 - the so-called Cato Manor riots. More than 140 people died in violence that lasted three days and was reportedly cheered by white residents. South Africans might generally have since embraced the Constitution's edicts on...