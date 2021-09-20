South Africa: Government Thanks Public for Registering to Vote

20 September 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Government thanks all South Africans that exercised their democratic right by taking the first step and registered to vote. More than 23000 voting stations were opened over the weekend to allow new voters to register and existing voters to update and check their details. An online platform to register was also open to South Africans.

This year's local government election will mark the 21st anniversary since the establishment of a democratic local government system in our country. Speaking on the importance of local government election, GCIS Director General, Phumla Williams, said: "Your vote gives you the power to change or improve things and it allows you to choose who will represent the interests of your community.

Registering and voting on 1 November 2021, ensures citizen participation in local governance. Making your voice heard through the ballot is important for improving public resource management and reducing corruption. The public must hold elected leaders accountable for the delivery of services. Members of the public must engage with local leaders to improve governance, accountability and the ability of local authorities to solve problems, create more inclusive and cohesive communities".

This year's local government election is taking place as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. All those over 18 and those who are not yet vaccinated are encouraged to get the COVID-19 jab. It is therefore critical that we continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical measures, actions and behaviour such as: washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, if soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; wear a mask and maintain social distancing

