South Africa: As ANC and DA Face Obstacles, It's the EFF's Elections to Lose

analysis

While it is difficult to make predictions about the outcome of this year's local elections, it is already clear that one of the key questions will be the performance of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

This will be the first time since the start of the pandemic that voters will be asked how they feel. The signs of frustration are everywhere. This could benefit the EFF, and in some ways it could be a game-changer for them.

But there are also important limitations, which could mean that while the EFF does gain more votes, it is not able to translate that into more political power on the national stage.

In some ways, these elections should be the ultimate opportunity for the EFF. Almost everyone is poorer than before the pandemic. Two million jobs have been lost. Like many times before, it is the poor that have borne the brunt, while richer, and mostly white, people have suffered far less. The pandemic has also weakened social integration as communities have been kept apart from their usual daily interaction in workplaces.

It is the perfect environment for an aspirant, and populist, political party to declare that the "system", the "establishment" and elites...