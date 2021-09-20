South Africa: Thuli Madonsela Calls for Legislation to Protect Whistle-Blowers to Be Expedited

20 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Whistle-blowers are vital in the fight against corruption, but too few are protected under current laws, leaving them vulnerable to physical and economic threats. That needs to change, said panellists in a Maverick Citizen and Special Investigating Unit webinar.

Only one in 10 white-collar crimes, such as fraud and corruption, are detected by the sort of auditing work done by Chapter 9 institutions such as the Public Protector and Special Investigating Unit (SIU), said former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela in a webinar on Sunday, yet a significant amount of information on both public and private sector corruption has come to light.

"We know all of those things through whistle-blowers, but it doesn't come without a cost," said Madonsela.

She was speaking alongside SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi and former NPA Asset Forfeiture Unit leader Willie Hofmeyr in a webinar hosted by the Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum and Maverick Citizen, sponsored by the SIU, Corruption Watch and the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).

The webinar, which considered the framework of protection offered to whistle-blowers, was held following the recent murder of Babita Deokaran, the Gauteng Department of Health's acting chief financial officer who was murdered in August 2021 after providing...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

