Zimbabwe: Temba Mliswa Trial Opens

20 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

NORTON legislator Temba Mliswa today denied allegations of violating the Covid-19 national lockdown regulations when he called for a press conference at his Borrowdale house in Harare sometime last year.

Mliswa, who is being represented by lawyer Mr Musindo Hungwe, denied the charges when he appeared but fore magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti.

Police officer commanding Harare Suburban District Chief Superintendent Joshua Tigere told the court that they found Mliswa addressing journalists when they visited his house last year.

Chief Supt Tigere said this while testifying against Mliswa.

