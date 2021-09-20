Tunisia: Tabarka-Aïn Drahem Tourist Area Sees 35 Percent Jump in Number of Bed Nights

20 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of bednights in Tabarka-Ain Drahem tourist area, Jendouba, rose 35% by late August compared to summer 2020, local tourism commissioner Aissa Marouani told TAP. A 23% rise on the same period last year was also reported.

The number of bed nights reached 182, 000 during the first 8 months of 2021 against 147,000 the same period last year. Over 84,000 tourists visited the region in comparison with 68,000 in 2020, the official further said.

These figures do not include rented tourist accomodation which posted a 100% occupancy rate nor sport event-related bookings, Marouani pointed out.

Domestic tourism also grew 31% compared to the same period last year, driven by the high vaccination level among hotel staff (about 90%) and compliance with health protocols.

