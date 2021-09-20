South Africa: For the Sake of Economic Freedom, Leave Djo Bankuna's Cabbage Patch Alone

opinion

In the midst of the Covid pandemic, in a time of economic hardship, in an era of dramatic changes, we have something new to worry about: Djo BaNkuna's cabbage patch.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Djo BaNkuna is a resident of Theresa Park in Pretoria North, and he has utilised a piece of land outside his house to grow cabbages. The ground is fertile and his cabbages look great.

But last week, he was threatened with arrest by Tshwane metro police officers for planting vegetables on his pavement instead of grass, flowers or trees.

BaNkuna told Maverick Citizen that the police told him that if he didn't remove his garden by Tuesday last week, "we have to unleash the law on you."

In all the huge issues of our time, Djo BaNkuna's cabbage patch seems like a small potatoes. But actually, it's much more important than it seems because it relates to some of the most sad aspects of the mentality of the South African state.

The issue is this: why is it that South Africans, and the South African government in particular, claims to cherish freedom, but does not apply that notion to economic freedom?...