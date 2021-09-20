Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Polls - Kazembe Kazembe's Rigging Plot Exposed

Fireworks are expected at a potentially explosive Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial executive meeting Monday as the provinces top guns lock horns in a do-or-die pre-election encounter.

The meeting, to be held in Bindura, is to discuss modalities for the holding of elections for provincial office bearers.

This follows an equally stormy Provincial Coordinating Committee held Saturday, where daggers were drawn against current provincial chair Kazembe Kazembe who is being accused of plotting to rig the polls.

He is battling to retain the chairmanship but faces stiff competition from former Education minister Lazarus Dokora and businessman James Makamba.

The province coordinating committee meeting was mainly aimed at informing members on progress regarding the ongoing restructuring exercise, which has reached stage three.

The stage entails the holding of the elections for the political districts, which are a key organ whose office bearers forms electoral college for primary elections, provincial election and central committee elections.

Kazembe has been accused of abusing his Home Affairs ministerial powers to harass and intimidate opponents, amid claims last week Dokora survived an assassination attempt as the factional fights keep escalating.

A senior party official from the province said: "Tomorrow, Monday 20 September 2021, Mashonaland Central will be holding its Provincial Executive meeting to discuss modalities for the holding of the elections."

"Regrettably, a plot has been hatched by the Kazembe cabal to manipulate the political district elections so that the outcome will swing in his favour. They want to deploy DCC officials from one district to another remote district, in a fashion that the big districts that are Dokora strongholds are manned by his mercenaries who will rig elections in favour of some candidates who will vote," the official said.

"Kazembe has pointed his gun against the current Secretary for Admin, Cde Mapiki and Secretary for Security, Cde Manyame. He wants these two gone. Sparks are expected to fly in this forthcoming meeting," the source added.

Another source said: "Less than 2 months ago, Kazembe engineered phony co-options that were later nullified by the commissariat department Kazembe Kazembe smells defeat and has now resorts to rigging. His failure to mobilise and arrange rallies a record five times long foretold his fate at this coming election."