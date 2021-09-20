Zimbabwe: Govt Ends Rushinga Water Woes

Government through the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement last week commissioned the Chimhanda Water Treatment Plant after its refurbishment by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), bringing an end to water challenges that have been dogging the district.

The water treatment plant which serves as water source for Chimhanda Township, Rushinga Township as well as Nyamatikiti was refurbished to the tune of $57.2 million.

The refurbishment included the replacement of dilapidated 25-year-old asbestos cement pipes pumping main with PVC pipes.

District information officer Mr Kudakwashe Vhenge said

due to aging infrastructure and vandalism, water supplies to Rushinga has been seriously compromised leading to tight water demand management regimes being instituted.

"The completion of the rehabilitation work is set to boost water availability and came as a huge relief for over 20000 households in Rushinga.

" Minister Masuka instructed ZINWA engineers present to ensure that close to 19 villages in which these newly placed water pipes run through also have equal access to the precious liquid," said Mr Vhenge.