Zimbabwe: Govt Ends Rushinga Water Woes

20 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Daniel Chigunwe

Government through the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement last week commissioned the Chimhanda Water Treatment Plant after its refurbishment by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), bringing an end to water challenges that have been dogging the district.

The water treatment plant which serves as water source for Chimhanda Township, Rushinga Township as well as Nyamatikiti was refurbished to the tune of $57.2 million.

The refurbishment included the replacement of dilapidated 25-year-old asbestos cement pipes pumping main with PVC pipes.

District information officer Mr Kudakwashe Vhenge said

due to aging infrastructure and vandalism, water supplies to Rushinga has been seriously compromised leading to tight water demand management regimes being instituted.

"The completion of the rehabilitation work is set to boost water availability and came as a huge relief for over 20000 households in Rushinga.

" Minister Masuka instructed ZINWA engineers present to ensure that close to 19 villages in which these newly placed water pipes run through also have equal access to the precious liquid," said Mr Vhenge.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X