Namibia: Former Saga Fishermen Tired of Joblessness

Former crew members of Saga Seafood, who were retrenched on 31 March 2020, gathered outside the Kuisebmond Stadium on Thursday to discuss their circumstances.

The employees said they were promised re-employment when the company's vessels would start operating in Namibian waters again, which has not happened.

All fishermen at Walvis Bay have been categorised in groups A B or C, with former Saga employees in group C.

The employees in groups A and B were re-employed earlier this year.

Simson Sheetekela, who on Thursday read a petition on behalf of the 209 still unemployed workers, pleaded with the government to not forget them.

"We are asking the government to remember us, like our brothers who were helped. We are still waiting for the government's promise. Life is becoming difficult for us, because we do not get a salary. We were retrenched because of this Fishrot issue.

"The Heineste vessel started operations through the Tunacor company, but not one crew member from Saga Seafood is on that vessel. Nobody came back to us, even though we wrote letters to the company through our union, the Namibia Food and Allied Workers' Union," he said.

The fishermen said they wrote a letter to Erongo regional governor Neville Andre on 15 December 2020, who promised he would return with a response, which they are still awaiting.

They are therefore appealing to the governor to engage the ministries of fisheries and marine resources as well as labour on a solution.

"Group C is being coordinated by my office. We coordinate with the fishing companies to indicate to us when they have a vacancy in their companies, so that we give them people from the list in group C.

"We have received indication from two companies, and they are in the process of recruiting some people. The companies will then directly communicate with them, as soon as they are done with the internal process.

"We have about 340 people on the group C list," Andre says.