Namibia: Sheehama Rises Against the Odds

AFTER she was struck by a rare spinal disease, Sophia Sheehama defied the odds and started her own business enterprise.

The affable 41-year-old mother of three, who describes herself as an entrepreneur and go-getter, started her career as a police officer in 2004 and looked forward to rising up the ranks.

After training she was named the top cadet and not surprisingly she rose to become an instructor in the force, but her plans were shattered in one fell swoop when she contracted the transverse myelitis virus in 2006, leaving her paralysed up to the neck and needing to use a wheelchair for mobility.

THE ILLNESS

"I was about to take a new intake for training at Gobabis when I fell ill," narrates the Zambian-born Namibian.

Transverse myelitis is an inflammation of both sides of one section of the spinal cord that damages the insulating material covering nerve cell fibres (myelin), and interrupts the messages that the spinal cord nerves send throughout the body.

This can cause pain, muscle weakness, paralysis, sensory problems, and even bladder or bowel dysfunction.

"Treatment for transverse myelitis includes medications and rehabilitative therapy. Most people with the affliction recover, at least partially. And fortunately I regained functions of the upper part of my body," says Sheehama.

She says the discipline and training from her time with the police have helped her get through physiotherapy.

When her condition caused a change from being an independent, bubbly and athletic police instructor to somebody reliant on others for the simplest of tasks, she experienced a lot of anger.

"I was angry at society, at my condition and even at God that I have a disability at this time in my life.

"The kids - Judith (22), Brandon (20) and Hilda (18) - did not understand why I suddenly fell ill. They had to get counselling from friends, family and colleagues in the police," she says.

PICKING UP THE PIECES

They have however learnt to accept the situation, and are now inspired by what their mother has done.

Sheehama's father, the late diplomat and former minister Peter Sheehama, must have sensed she was becoming an object of self-pity and inspired her to pick up the pieces.

"You can be anything you want to be, Sophia," he told her in 2008 as they discussed various business ideas she could take up.

"He was the first to fund my first business venture in baking. He must have been inspired by the achievements of the late brilliant British scientist Stephen Hawking, who achieved a lot despite being confined to a wheelchair," she says.

In addition to baking, Sheehama also started ordering African-themed print materials from Zambia for resale in Namibia, and this is the basis of her business venture.

BACK TO SCHOOL

To prepare herself for the challenge ahead, Sheehama went back to school in 2015 and obtained a diploma in entrepreneurship and business management from the Namibia University of Science and Technology. She also obtained another diploma in business management last year.

When Covid-19 struck, her business was hit hard by the pandemic, resulting in erratic supplies and low sales, although the situation is now improving, she says.

"Namibian women, particularly the Herero, love African prints, and some of them are my biggest customers. They buy the print material to make their own outfits."

Sheehama designs bridal outfits from the African print materials, which sell for between N$3 000 and N$6 000.

NEED FOR RAMPS

One of her biggest challenges as someone who visits various offices regularly, is that many buildings in Windhoek, particularly the older ones, are not wheelchair-friendly.

This was echoed by the recently elected chairman of the National Federation of People with Disabilities in Namibia, Matheus Hashoongo, who says this negates the concept of inclusivity that the government is promoting.

"I demanded from companies, including the Development Bank of Namibia, to erect ramps for wheelchair users. Some have complied while others expressed willingness to do so," she says.

Sheehama says disability can be both a physical and mental phenomenon and she advises those who might find themselves in this predicament to accept their situation, stay positive and motivated.

"Put God first in everything."

THEY NEED LOVE

She criticised family members who ill-treat and stigmatise people with disabilities.

"They also need love, support and encouragement. How do we expect them to have a quality life if we mistreat and neglect them?"

She believes the government is not doing enough for people with disabilities, and is considering becoming an advocate for disability issues and a motivational speaker.

"For example, there is a room full of unused wheelchairs and crutches at Windhoek Central Hospital. Why does the government not repair them and give them to those who need them the most?"