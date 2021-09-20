Namibia: Man Stabbed to Death Over Cellphone Torch

20 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

A MAN was allegedly stabbed to death with a knife during an argument over a cellphone torch on Sunday at Oniimwandi village, Omusati region.

Omusati police regional commander Titus Shikongo said the incident happened around 21h30 at an unlicensed shebeen.

The suspect allegedly asked the deceased to follow him outside the shebeen where a physical fight erupted.

The deceased allegedly drew a knife and stabbed the suspect on the left arm and chased him with a stick.

The suspect turned around and also stabbed the deceased once in the chest, resulting in the deceased's death on the spot.

The deceased was identified as 37-year-old Wilbard Shikongo Popyeni. It is not clear what exactly about the cellphone torch the two were arguing about.

The suspect has been arrested.

"The shebeen owner will be adequately dealt with in accordance with the provisions of applicable laws after, should our investigations confirm these allegations," said Shikongo.

