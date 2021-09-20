South Africa: Deputy Minister Bogopane-Zulu Commemorates World Alzheimer's Day in Eastern Cape, 21 Sept

press release

Deputy Minister Bogopane-Zulu to commemorate World Alzheimer's day in Cacadu, Eastern Cape

The Deputy Minister of Social Development, Mrs Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, will on Tuesday, September 21, commemorate World Alzheimer's Day in Cacadu, Eastern Cape Province. The commemoration seeks to raise awareness about the disease and its impact on the lives and wellbeing of families, especially, older persons who are often killed by their fellow community members due to a lack of understanding about the disease. Older persons are often accused of witchcraft and killed.

Viewed as the most common cause of Dementia, Alzheimer's is a physical disease which directly affects the brain, leading to the eventual death of nerve cells and loss of brain tissue.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), defines dementia as a chronic illness that arises from an interplay of genetic, environmental and behavioural factors, with severe adverse influences on social and physical activities and quality of life. Dementia is deemed to be one of the major causes of disability among older persons.

The Eastern Cape Province has seen an increase in the number of older persons who were brutally killed after being accused of witchcraft. Cacadu, Cofimvaba and Engcobo police stations have seen a greater number of cases of brutal killings of older persons and according to the South African Police Service (SAPS), many cases are in the Chris Hani District Municipality.

Recent community dialogues held in the areas revealed that older persons with Alzheimer's from around Chris Hani District have resorted to abandoning the villages, some sleep in groups so they may feel safe and protected.