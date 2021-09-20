Kenya: Kirinyaga MCAs Seek Creation of Special Perinatal Wards

Members of County Assembly (MCAs) in Kirinyaga have called for the establishment of special wards in the health facilities to cater for the rise in cases of perinatal depression among women who have had successful delivery or miscarried.

The proposed wards will be used as counselling centres.

According to the MCAs 10 per cent of expectant mothers globally, go through the perinatal condition while 13 per cent suffer from the same condition immediately after birth.

While moving the motion, nominated MCA Lilian Wanjiku Gitari, said the figure is higher in developing countries with 15.6 per cent experiencing the condition during pregnancy and another 19.8 per cent after giving birth.

"This is a mental condition affecting women in the period around childbirth, usually five months before and one month after birth. It has had serious implications not only on morbidity, but also led to mortality. This loss of life of our nascent women population can be stopped", she said.

Ms Gitari said it was important to integrate mental health into the primary healthcare and have medics trained to help patients who require physical and psychological healing, handling pregnant women.

Harrowing experience

The MCA disclosed that she was once a victim of miscarriage and were it not for professional counselling she sought outside the local health facilities, she would not have healed from the harrowing experience of losing pregnancy.

While supporting the motion, Kariti MCA Joel Wagura said Kirinyaga County has no psychiatrist in all its public health facilities, while there are only three clinical officers with a higher national diploma in mental healthcare.

"I would wish we set aside some funds to hire at least one psychiatrist and have on job training for the clinical officers and nurses to tackle this challenge," said Wagura.

The MCAs resolved that all county maternal health facilities provide a separate ward for mothers recovering from miscarriage or stillbirth.

They also resolved that the Department of Health establishes counselling facilities in all county health facilities that will provide therapy to such mothers.