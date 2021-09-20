South Africa: Justice and Constitutional Development Updates On Recent Ransomware Attack

press release

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DOJ&CD) wishes to inform child maintenance beneficiaries that some functionality of the MojaPay system has been recovered and most maintenance payments have been processed. The payments were made on the 15th of September 2021 and the money is expected to reflect in beneficiary accounts in the next few days.

The Department wishes to extend its thanks to the Information Technology (IT) experts from the Department, industry partners and selected organs of state who have been working hard to contain the problem and restore systems affected by the recent ransomware attack. To date, great progress had been made to contain the spread, while restoring critical services to the public. While the Department is not yet in a position to determine the exact date when all systems will be restored, it is encouraged the progress made by the IT experts thus far.

Focused support continues to be given to courts across the country to ensure that court proceedings are not negatively affected by the IT system challenges. The Department's IT team, working closely with IT Coordinators and Directors for Court Operations at the Regional Offices, has introduced standard operating procedures for manually operating the Court Recording Technology (CRT) systems to ensure that the safety of the court records is guaranteed. All courts are expected to operate normally without any challenges related to the CRT systems.

The Masters Offices around the country continue to, as interim measure, use a manual process to provide bereaved families, in exceptional cases, where there is a need to access funds from the deceased's banking account for burial costs. However, no manual letters of executorship or authority will be issued during this crisis period.

Once again, the Department extends its most profound apologies to all users of justice services who are negatively affected by the current system challenges. The Department is doing everything possible to provide as many services as possible during this period. More updates on progress in restoring the IT system will be provided as soon as they're available.