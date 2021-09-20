South Africa: A Snake Swallows Its Tail - Dissenting Judges in Zuma Rescission Ruling Failed to Avoid the Pitfalls of Judicial Decadence

analysis

Our courts will only rescind their own order in the narrowest of circumstances. It was therefore surprising that the dissenting judges in the Jacob Zuma rescission application argued that this application should succeed - despite the fact that Zuma's lawyers in effect lodged an appeal masquerading as a rescission application. No wonder, then, that reading the dissenting judgment is like watching a snake swallow its own tail.

The deeply entrenched practice in our law of requiring presiding judges who disagree with the outcome of a case, or the reasons advanced by the majority of the court to justify the outcome of that case, to pen or sign onto a dissenting opinion, is a salutary one. It allows for structured judicial dialogue, provides an additional measure to hold judges accountable for their judgments, fosters judicial transparency, and enriches the jurisprudence of our courts as well as our understanding of it.

There is nothing wrong with a dissenting judge penning a robust, but good-faith, defence of the minority view - even when the dissenting judgment contains pointed, even biting, criticism of the majority judgment. (The same holds true for criticism by the majority of a dissenting judgment.)

But the caveat here is...