Nigeria: One Killed, 9 Injured in Abaji Auto Crash

A passenger has died while nine others sustained injuries in a motor accident that occurred on Saturday afternoon near a police checkpoint along Abaji-Abuja-Lokoja road.

A witness said the accident happened around 2:30pm and involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number DKA 70 XL.

He said the driver lost control while on speed and crashed into a ditch. One person died on the spot while nine others sustained injuries.

He said the injured passengers and the corpse were taken to Abaji General Hospital by the rescue team of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).

When contacted, the Abaji unit commander of the commission, ACC Abubakar Shehu Dogondaji, confirmed the accident, which he attributed to speed limit violation and loss of control.

Daily Trust also learnt that a yet-to-be-identified pedestrian was crushed by a hit-and-run driver by Alieta junction, near Shoprite, along Lugbe-Airport Road, on Friday evening.

A police source at Galadimawa Police Division, who confirmed the incident to our reporter, said the corpse had been deposited at Gwagwalada University Teaching Hospital morgue.