Nigeria: APC Presidential Ticket Should Be Thrown Open - Chieftain

A founding member of the APC and Bauchi State chairmanship contestant, Musa Bayero Mohammed, has asked the party's top echelon to throw open the 2023 presidential ticket.

Speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, Mohammed said there was the need to allow the best brain who has the capacity to fix the nation's challenges and deliver the dividend of democracy to emerge from any part of the country.

"Certainly, the APC presidential ticket should be thrown open. This is a common thing. The best should come out from anywhere. The people should vote for the person they like," he said.

He explained that he was running for the office of Bauchi State chairman of the APC for the October 2, 2021 state congress in order to win the election, reposition the party in the state and prepare it to reclaim power in the state.

He said APC was defeated in the 2019 governorship election in the state because of lack of trust among the critical stakeholders, adding that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in the state did not have the capacity to deliver on the expectations of the citizenry.

"Bauchi people do not like PDP leadership anymore. So, it is on this note that I want to say that Bauchi State must be brought back to the limelight in order to achieve the desired results of governance at the federal, state and even at the local government levels," he said.