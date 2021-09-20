Namibia Wants Stronger Ties With Lusophone Countries

THE Namibian government is determined to strengthen historical ties and trade relations with Portuguese-speaking countries.

The country has strong economic relations with a number of Lusophone countries, including Angola, that have been developed over 30 years since independence.

According to latest figures from the United Nations' Comtrade database, Namibia exported US$29,13 million (N$450 million) worth of goods to Angola last year.

Namibia imported US$4,03 million (N$60 million) worth of goods from its northern neighbour during that time, according to the database last updated this month.

The goods traded between the two countries include vehicles, electrical and electronic equipment, machinery, live animals, plastics, salt, furniture, oilseed, grain, fruits and vegetables.

It is against this background that Cabinet received the report on the 13th conference of heads of state and government of Portuguese-speaking countries (CPLP) that was held in Luanda, Angola, from 16 to 17 July this year.

The report was presented by the minister of international relations and cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. Namibia holds an associate observer status with the Lusophone organisation.

According to a statement on its resolutions presented by information and communication technology minister Peya Mushelenga, Cabinet directed the Office of the President to encourage the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) to participate in the meetings and activities of the CPLP Trade and Investment Promotion Agencies, when the forum has been institutionalised.

NIPDB is an autonomous public enterprise in the Presidency mandated to promote and facilitate local and foreign investments and new ventures to contribute to economic development and job creation.

The entity is headed by Nangula Uuandja, former managing director of auditing firm, PwC Namibia, and former member of the high-level panel on the economy.

NIPDB will be taking over the activities of the Namibian Investment Centre and small and medium enterprises development programmes from the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade to accelerate and propel sustainable and impactful investment opportunities for Namibia.

Cabinet also directed the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation to ensure Namibia continues participating in future CPLP heads of state and government summits and meetings of the council of ministers.

The ministry must also explore ways for bilateral cooperation with CPLP member states in areas of agriculture and food safety, science and technology, sport, education and human resources, youth environment and renewable energy, migration, strategic plan for East Timor.

Health, telecommunications and electronic governments, labour and social solidarity also fall under this ambit.

"The ministry must also initiate the submission of the draft agreement on diplomatic and political consultations for Sao Tome and Principe's consideration, in view of the concluded bilateral framework agreement for cooperation with Sao Tome and Principe," said the statement.

Ministries of Education, Arts and Culture and of Higher Education, Training and Innovation are to establish a CPLP focal point to coordinate the implementation of the agreement between Namibia and the CPLP International Portuguese Language Institute (IILP).

The two ministries are also to maximise the country's observer status in the scientific board of the IILP to derive benefits, as provided for in the agreement between Namibia and the CPLP IILP and consider participating in the second edition of the Biennial of Luanda.

This is a pan-African forum for the culture of peace, which will take place in Luanda from 4-8 October 2021, in partnership with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation and the African Union.

Cabinet urged the Ministry of Mines and Energy to consider the invitation by Brazilian vice-president Hamilton Mourao, to collaborate in renewable energy, particularly bioethanol, biodiesel and bioelectricity.

Namibia already trades with Brazil, exporting US$8,3 million (N$120 million) during 2020, while importing US$117 000 (N$2,1 million) of sugars and sugar confectionery from Brazil, according to the Comtrade database.

Mourao indicated his government's readiness to engage fellow CPLP members, including associate observers, on its renewable energy expertise.