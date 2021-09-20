Namibia: Traffic Authorities Target 'Misuse' of Taxi Permits

WALVIS Bay taxis are urged to cooperate with traffic officers in order to avoid facing arrest over non-compliance of the law.

According to the chief traffic officer of the Walvis Bay municipality, Eben Platt, some taxis misuse their permits in order to make money, which is illegal.

"Owners are not allowed to enter into agreements. The holder of the road carrier permit may not enter into an agreement with any other person by renting it to another person. They keep applying for permits from the transportation board, citing reasons that their cars are broken, their permits got lost and so on. They then end up with many permits on the same name, which they lease to other people. It is illegal. It could result in your permit being confiscated," he says.

Platt warns taxi drivers that their particulars should be visible on the centre of their car doors for proper identification by customers and law- enforcement agencies.

"All of the information that is displayed on the taxis must be 40mm high and 20mm wide. The colours should be space visible. This is to curb criminal activities and also allows passengers to find a taxi when they forget their belongings. Your residential and postal address and full names must be displayed. The information on your operator's permit should be the same as that displayed on your car."

Platt says some taxis have their specifications printed very small on the corner of the passenger side. He warns that they will be instructed to remove it and could face suspension if they do not comply.

Platt says within the lockdown period traffic officers often pulled taxis off the road for not adhering to these rules.

The traffic department is in the process of mapping out a system, to display large numbers on taxi doors, similar to towns like Windhoek and Swakopmund. This is to ensure clear visibility in order to identify taxis easier.

Platt expresses concern about unpaid tickets. He urges motorists to make arrangements with the municipality to pay their fines, rather than be arrested.

"We do not want them to fear, but to cooperate with us. If you know that you have a ticket that is still unpaid, please come so that we can work on giving you a date. Let us work together. It is better than facing the law in a bad way. This one appeals to both public and private drivers."