Namibians Tolerate Littering - Shifeta

MINISTER of environment, forestry and tourism Pohamba Shifeta says Namibians have become used to living in a filthy environment.

Zambezi governor Lawrence Sampofu read a speech on behalf of Shifeta at Katima Mulilo in celebration of World Cleanup Day on Saturday.

The day aims to raise awareness of the mismanaged global waste crisis by mobilising all spheres of society to play their part in keeping the environment clean.

According to Shifeta, Namibia is drowning in its own waste, which is a call for concern since it taints the country's image.

"As a country we seem to be failing to manage the waste we are generating at our businesses, residences and homes, threatening the functionality of the environment. The environment is a source of livelihoods for many Namibians. Once disturbed, it may lose its ability to support us," he said.

Shifeta said there are already signs of an unstable environment, with climatic changes leading to irregular rainfall patterns and drought in many parts of the country.

This in turn affects food security, he said.

He appealed to Namibians to adopt sustainable lifestyles to safeguard the environment.

"Pollution through littering remains the biggest challenge in Namibia, due to limited resources and capacity at regional and local authorities, and settlement and village councils," he said.

He appealed to the authorities to make both financial and human resources for the implementation of the national waste-management strategies available, as well as to develop local waste-management policies and enforceable by-laws for waste management.

Shifeta said waste-management measures do not require a big budget, adding that the Katima Mulilo Town Council, for example, can identify hotspots along the Zambezi River where people gather for recreation purposes, and install rubbish bins there.

"Employ officers to take charge of each point and charge a fee to enforce no littering along the river bank. The same can be replicated at other local authorities close to water bodies, such as Rundu, Nkurenkuru, Walvis Bay and Swakopmund," he said.

"Today the majority of our waste ends up in the natural environment, and only a little ends up in the landfills. What Namibia needs is to collect, reuse and recycle waste, as well as record the statistics of all sorts of waste generated, collected, recycled and reused in the country."

Katima Mulilo mayor Lister Shamalaza appealed to residents to keep the region clean to attract potential investors and tourists, saying it is the gateway to three southern African countries.