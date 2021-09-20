Zimbabwe: Harare Mayor Mafume Suspended Again

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo has for the second time suspended Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume on allegations of gross misconduct and violation of the Urban Council's Act.

In a letter seen by 263Chat, Moyo made reference to Mafume's arrest in December in which he is alleged to have violated one of his bail conditions- interfering with a state witness.

"I hereby suspend you Councillor Jacob Mafume with immediate effect from office of councillor for Ward 17 Mt. Pleasant, Harare City Council," reads Moyo's letter.

Mafume was arrested in December 2020 on corruption charges and was suspended as mayor and Ward 17 councillor.

"It is alleged that contrary to the bail conditions set by the High Court on the 8th of December 2020, particularly the condition which states that you are not to 'interfere with any state witness' you proceeded to contact witnesses and arrange to meet them being fully aware of them being state witnesses.

"You were arrested on the 14th of December 2020 whilst you were in discussion with a key witness Edgar Dzehonye, contrary to the conditions of bail granted by the High Court on the 8th of December 2020, with specific reference to the bail condition that stipulates that you not to interfere with state witnesses.

"The above allegations give reasonable grounds to suspend you for gross misconduct and willful violation of the law in terms of Section 114 (2) of the Urban Councils Act {Chapter 29:15} as amended by Section 3 of the Local Government Laws Amendment Act 8 of 2016," Moyo said

He added "During the period of the said suspension you shall not conduct any business for or on behalf of Council, within or outside Council premises, you shall not be eligible to receive any form of remuneration."

