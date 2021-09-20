South Africa: ConCourt Delivers Lifeline to ANC After DA's Application to Block Reopening of Candidate Registrations Fails

20 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

The ANC will have heaved a sigh of relief after the Constitutional Court dismissed the DA's application to block the reopening of the candidate nomination process scheduled for today and tomorrow. Reacting to the ruling, the ANC said it 'vindicates' the party's position. The DA said while it accepted the ruling, it would be watching the IEC 'like hawks'.

The Constitutional Court has dismissed, without costs, the Democratic Alliance's urgent application to set aside the Electoral Commission's (IEC) decision to reopen candidate registrations for the upcoming local government elections.

The court handed down a unanimous judgement without an oral hearing on the morning of 20 September 2021. This comes as the IEC opens the candidate nomination process for today and Tuesday 21 September, which follows the national voter registration drive held over the weekend.

This is a lifeline for parties such as the ANC who failed to meet the initial candidate cut-off date of 23 August. The party had not submitted party lists and ward candidate nominations in 20 municipalities and 598 wards.

"In 13 of these municipalities, the ANC has comfortable majorities in the municipal councils, and has enjoyed these majorities in 11 of them for many years," the...

