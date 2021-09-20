South Africa: Water and Sanitation Gives Update On Western Cape Water Situation On 20 September

20 September 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in the Western Cape wishes to inform citizens about the water situation in Western Cape. According to the hydrological report of 20 September 2021, only Klipberg and Keerom Dams have increased by over 5%

This week, the Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS) is at 100%, the same as last week. Last year, the WCWSS was at 98,27% in the same time period. The system is in good health.

Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation says the Olifants/Doorn Catchment is still hovering above 95% with Clanwilliam Dam and Bulshoek Dam both edging towards 100%. The DWS is raising the Clanwilliam Dam wall to augment the capacity of the yield in this region

Breede-Gouritz Catchment has a good yield of 87%, which is up from 81,3% at the same time last year A major infrastructure project in this region is the rehabilitation of the Kwaggaskloof Dam. During the construction phase, the project will provide much-needed job opportunities for members of the community.

In spite of the progress made in water and sanitation service delivery, the department remains concerned about vandalism of water and sanitation infrastructure. It is very important to safeguard and protect critical water infrastructure in all localities.

