South Africa: Blindsa Litigation to Improve Access to Learning Materials for Pupils Who Are Blind or Visually Impaired

On 21 September 2021, SECTION27 will represent BlindSA in litigation in the High Court against government departments that seeks to declare the 1978 Copyright Act unconstitutional. This is because of the failure of the act to grant a copyright exemption to persons who are blind or visually impaired that will enable them to convert education materials into accessible formats they can use, like Braille.

Faranaaz Veriava is the head of the education rights programme and Demichelle Petherbridge is an education rights attorney at SECTION27.

SECTION27 has a history of advocacy and litigation aimed at improving access to education materials, given the acknowledged primacy of education materials in realising the right to education and, ultimately, in enabling each person to live according to her or his potential.

In 2017, for example, SECTION27 represented the South African National Council for the Blind in an application requiring that the Department of Basic Education (DBE) deliver Braille textbooks to all learners that are required to learn in Braille. The DBE did not oppose the case and the settlement agreement was made an order of the court.

Within the context of South Africa's commitment to inclusive education as set out in the 2001 White Paper...