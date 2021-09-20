South Africa: Deputy Minister Dikeledi Magadzi Addresses Delays in Sinthumule Kutama Water Project in Makhado

press release

Deputy Minister for Department of Water and Sanitation, Dikeledi Magadzi today visited Sinthumule Kutama Bulk Water Supply (BWS) project including Vuwani pipeline (NR7) project under Vhembe District Municipality in Limpopo. The Deputy Minister inspected the project's progress and addressed challenges which caused delays to the completion of the project.

The Sinthumule Kutama Water project is an extension of the bulk water supply from Valdesia to Mowkop in Makhado for supply of water to about 39 Villages in Sinthumule Kutama area. The project scope includes construction of 16,7 km gravity pipeline from Valdesia Pump station, construction of a 7.5 mega litres reservoir, and raising of 13,6 km rising main pipeline to Mowkop reservoirs in Makhado.

The Construction of the project started in October 2014 with initial completion date of November 2017. However, due to operational challenges the project completion was delayed and it is expected to be completed in March 2022. The overall progress of the work completed is at 100%.

Deputy Minister Magadzi strongly condemned the delays and emphasised the need to clear the blockages of uncompleted water and sanitation projects. She also reduced the completion timeline of the project from the envisaged date of March 2022 to December 2021.

"We just noticed that the Sinthumule Kutama Water project is one of the projects in the province that are taking forever to complete. The issues of procurement procedures of pipe jacking has taken long enough and will be resolved in 21 days. I'm happy that all the recommended issues to complete the project will be dealt with by myself and the Executive Mayor together with the technical team - thus reducing the timeline to December 2021", said Deputy Minister Magadzi.

She concluded that she will come back to visit the area unannounced, and she will also be visiting other areas and mining stakeholders in the province to address water challenges.