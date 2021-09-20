South Africa: This Fitness Activity Got Me - and Millions of Others - Through the Pandemic

analysis

It fascinates me how the simple act of putting one foot in front of the other can have such a profound health impact. Here, I share why running is life-changing as well as the reason Vitality is spearheading the global Vitality Running World Cup. It's another step... actually many thousands of steps... towards our goal of making 100 million people 20% more active by 2025.

Many of you would have heard of Elisha Nochomovitz, the French restaurant worker who ran the distance of a 40 km marathon on his seven-metre balcony during lockdown in Toulouse last year. There were others around the world, including me, who found interesting ways to run, such as doing endless laps around the garden.

We've had to be inventive about staying fit safely while the COVID-19 vaccination rollout gathers steam, and new infection waves and emergent variants pop up. I'm still hearing from Vitality members who are being creative with their running routines. One of these is Ros Karamba from Cape Town, who calls herself "a couch potato turned amateur marathon runner". She kept her fitness up despite her running groups going digital, and did a virtual Comrades Marathon in June. Dr Nandi Mafongosi learned...