South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Commends Leap Officers for Drug Bust and Gun Possession

20 September 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister Fritz commends LEAP Officers, thanks community members for tipoff

On Friday, 17 September 2021, LEAP Officers on patrol in Scottsville arrested one man for being in possession of a substantial amount of drugs and a firearm after receiving a tipoff from community members.

In an integrated operation with the SAPS Flying Squad, LEAP Officers on duty approached the house in question. Upon arrival, officers noticed an individual attempting to run away from the house. Officers gave chase and found the man inside his makeshift house on the side of the main house. Upon questioning the suspect and conducting a search of the premises, two bags were found. The suspect then informed officers that the bags contained drugs and a firearm. Upon inspection, officers found 896 whole mandrax tablets, 1kg of dagga, half a bank bag of tik and a 9mm pistol. Officers then read the suspect his rights and arrested him.

Minister Fritz said, "I want to commend the officers on duty, both from the SAPS Flying Squad and from LEAP, for their fearless and brave efforts in following up on the tipoff in a professional, efficient manner. You did us proud, once again. But I also want to thank our community members who provided the information that led to the arrest and confiscation of the drugs and gun. This kind of information from our community members is crucially important in the fight against crime."

In an unrelated event, LEAP Officers conducted stop and search operations of vehicles in Mfuleni yesterday. When interviewing drivers, officers noticed one driver acting suspiciously. Upon searching the driver's vehicle, a firearm with no serial number was discovered. The driver was unable to present a permit for the firearm. The driver was arrested and taken to Mfuleni Police Station.

Minister Fritz continued, "the enhanced visible policing approach is paying off. Citizens feel the presence of our LEAP Officers, including criminals who are being arrested, and community members who can now feel safer. With this foundation we are ready to take it the next level. We are ready to take on even greater responsibility as the Western Cape Government in our work with SAPS."

Minister Fritz concluded, "I would like to express my thanks, once more, to all our LEAP Officers, SAPS and all law enforcement agencies for the work they are doing in making our communities safer. I also want to thank those community members who are working with SAPS by providing them with information, and I want to encourage other citizens with information that may assist in arrests, to please come forward."

Anyone who witnesses any criminal acts, or who has any other information that will assist SAPS in making arrests, are urged to telephone the SAPS Command Centre at 021 466 0011.

