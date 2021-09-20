South Africa: Blitzboks Continue Their Vancouver Love Affair With Solid Win in All-Africa Final

analysis

The Blitzboks managed to ease South African pride after the Springboks were humbled by the Wallabies in Brisbane, by winning the Vancouver leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series on Monday.

The Blitzboks won the 2019 tournament in Vancouver -- the last time it was played after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to Covid -- winning all six matches then. In the 2021 edition they won all six matches again.

The tournament was the first of the 2021/22 season, which has been reshaped by the global pandemic, and as a consequence didn't feature all of the top teams.

Olympic gold, silver and bronze medallists Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina were not in Vancouver and Australia were also absent. The likes of Samoa and France were also not in the draw, so while the win is welcome, it does come with an asterisk.

The Blitzboks waltzed through their group stages with comprehensive wins over Mexico (53-0), Spain (34-7) and Kenya (33-14). In the quarterfinals, South Africa thrashed Spain again, by 54-5...