South Africa: How to Strengthen Global Food Systems and Heritage Day At Constitution Hill

analysis

Arts organisations gather to strengthen the arts, activists host a global people's summit on sustainable food systems, Climate Justice Coalition protests against the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, C-19 People's coalition discusses the future of police in South Africa and Constitution Hill celebrates Heritage day with free tours.

21 September is World Alzheimer's Day and Friday 24 September is Heritage Day

From Monday 20 September to Wednesday 22 September, the Sustaining Theatre and Dance (Stand) Foundation will be hosting a summit for arts organisations to reflect on the state of arts industries in South Africa, set strategic policy areas of intervention and establish links and cooperation amongst arts organisations. You can find out more about the summit here.

Also on Monday 20 September at 7pm, The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is launching a new support group for depression and anxiety in Gqeberha. For more information and to RSVP contact Rose on 073 607 9733.

On Tuesday 21 September, civil society organisations Section27 and Blind SA are going to court to challenge South Africa's copyright law so as to enable visually impaired people to have access to braille books.

On Tuesday 21 September from 10.30am to 12pm,...