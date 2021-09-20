Kenya: Short-Term Contracts Not Working for Us

AFC Leopards must stop hiring players on short-term contracts if we have to end our dream of clinching the Kenyan Premier (FKF-PL) we last won in 1998.

As the management is working hard to settle part of the debts owed to former coaches and players, a technical bench member has confirmed that the club planning recruit over 10 players after losing 14 on account of the short term contracts. But is the club going to retain them for future success?

As it stands, AFC Leopards cannot be allowed to engage in the transfer market to sign players following a case before Fifa over debts owed to our former employees.

With new season quickly approaching, it's unfortunate that some things including losing good players due to unpaid salaries are happening to a big club like AFC Leopards while supporter including club patron Musalia Mudavadi are watching!

With no structures in place at the Den, our patron should use his political connections to search for a serious and stable sponsor to rescue Ingwe currently on the death bed.

It's a shocking situation that Leopards will have to plan for the new season without over 14 regulars including hitman Elvis Rupia who will be featuring for a Second Division club in Saudi Arabia.

The 26-year-old talisman nicknamed "Machapo" has joined Bisha FC (formerly Al- Nakheel) on a one year contract, with an option to extend for another year.

The former Wazito FC player scored 17 goals for Leopards, finishing second to Erick Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks who had 24 in the Kenyan Premier League (FKF- PL).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The lad from Shamakokho in Vihiga County helped Leopards to finish the season fourth behind champions Tusker, Kenya Commercial Bank and Bandari FC make his competitive debut for the 61-year old this month against Al Ain FC.

But according club treasurer, Maurice Chichi, Ingwe will not receive any penny from the new employers since his contract with 13-time league champions had run out.

The Kenyan international left the country after Leopards' last match against Kakamega Homeboyz which they lost 3-2, with reports linking him with Kenyan champions Tusker FC.

Currently Leopards is still looking for a goalkeepers to replace Benjamin Ochan, John Oyemba and Ezekiel Owade who exited leaving a huge hole at the Den ahead of the new season.

Other top players who have parted ways with Leopards after their term expired include Clyde Senaji who joined Tusker, Harrison Mwendwa (Kabwe Warriors, Zambia), Collins Sichenje (pursuing a career in Europe), John Oyemba (further education in Norway), Robinson Kamura (likely to join Gor Mahia) and Hansel Ochieng (Sofapaka) while Eugene Mukangula and Jafari Owitti's contracts have expired.

Leopards finished in the top five ahead of Gor Mahia against the odds. We lost 4-2 on penalties to Gor Mahia in the Betway Cup.