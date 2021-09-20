Kenya: Ruto Rallies Central Base As Kiunjuri Ally Joins UDA

20 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Simon Ciuri

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday dismissed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga as the least qualified politician to lead the nation as he consolidated his support in President Uhuru Kenyatta's backyard.

The DP yesterday welcomed to his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) a senior official who defected from former Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri's The Service Party (TSP)during a tour of Kiambu County.

TSP secretary-general Karungo wa Thang'wa formally joined UDA during a function at AIPCA Gathaithi Church in Githunguri.

Mr Thang'wa, who will be vying for the senatorial seat in the 2022 General Election, said: "After much soul-searching and listening to my voters in Kiambu, I can confirm that I have left TSP for UDA." Dr Ruto urged voters in Githunguri town to support his presidential bid.

"We stopped reggae that was backed by mtu wa kitendawili and I want to tell him to stop insults and madharau," Dr Ruto said. He revisited the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying it was only meant to create positions for a few people.

"Before we even think of changing the constitution, we should first think on how we can improve our economy," the DP said.

He also said members of the clergy were right to ban politicians from speaking in church.

Mr Thang'wa appealed to Dr Ruto to support his senatorial bid: "All the candidates you support end up winning. You backed President Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017 and in Kiambaa, UDA candidate John Njuguna Wanjiku won. Please support me because you've proven yourself as a good campaigner," he said.

His exit, just weeks after the TSP deputy party leader Mr Njogu Barua resigned and joined UDA, has left Mr Kiunjuri vulnerable.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X