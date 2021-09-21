Somalia: Call for Somalia's President and Prime Minister to Resolve Dispute and Complete Elections

20 September 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

Cooperation among Somalia's leaders - particularly President Farmaajo and Prime Minister Roble - is essential to ensure that the country quickly completes its ongoing electoral process. The dispute between President Farmaajo and Prime Minister Roble risks complicating this process and needs to be resolved immediately and peacefully.

The United States welcomes both sides' stated commitment to the electoral process but remains concerned that these elections are already months behind schedule. Any further delay increases the potential for violence and plays into the hands of al-Shabaab and other extremist groups seeking to destabilize the country.

Based on our shared interest to ensure the electoral process moves forward, we call on the President and the Prime Minister to avoid further provocative statements or actions and to resolve their disagreement over personnel appointments and their respective authorities peacefully. Rapidly completing the electoral process will help advance the country's counter-terrorism agenda and give the next government the opportunity to meet the needs of Somalia's people. Somalia's citizens deserve nothing less.

