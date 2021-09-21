Rwanda: Kicukiro District Uses Helicopter in Covid-19 Fight

Kicukiro District has deployed a helicopter as a new way of intensifying the fight against the spread of Covid-19 in congested areas of the districts.

The helicopter will hover over congested places, relaying information about Covid-19 guidelines including social distancing and handwashing among others.

District officials defended the decision, arguing that with the resumption of business activities and the ongoing immunisation drive, there's a risk of people becoming complacent, which can potentially drive up the virus spread.

"We are going to use the helicopter to intensify efforts in the fight against Covid-19 cautioning residents against complacency... complacency can trigger a surge in Covid-19 cases," Solange Umutesi, the District Executive Administrator told The New Times.

The helicopter is an addition to other methods which the country has used to convey Covid-19 instruction including drones and patrol vehicles among others.

Umutesi said complacency among city dwellers could jeopardise the gains made in slowing down the Covid-19 positivity rate.

"The (Covid-19) positivity (rate) is slowing, it's now below one per cent in Kigali," she said.

Eng. Diogène Mulindahabi, the Vice-Chairperson of Joint Action Development Forum (JADF), the helicopter campaign is funded by business operators and non-government organisations in the district.

The use of the helicopter is being viewed by some as part of the efforts by Kicukiro District to win a competition by the City of Kigali.

The City of Kigali launched a competition in which it will reward the best sectors namely Nyarugenge, Kicukiro and Gasabo in the fight against Covid-19.

The most outstanding sector in fighting the pandemic will get a car as a major prize.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak in March last year, 2.6 million have been tested Covid-19 and 1,200 people have succumbed to it.

Rwanda has already vaccinated 1.3 million people with two doses and 1.8 million people with one dose as of September 18.

The government plans to vaccinate 60 per cent of its 12.9 million population (or 7.8 million people) by June 2022.

The country targets to have vaccinated 30 per cent of the country's population before the end of this year.