Rwanda: Callixte Sankara Sentenced to 20 Years

The High Court Chamber for International and Cross-Border Crimes on Monday, September 20 sentenced Callixte Nsabimana also known as Sankara to a 20-year jail term for his role in the FLN militia which launched several attacks in the southern part of Rwanda.

The verdict was pronounced at the Supreme Court Chambers in Kacyiru, Nyarugenge District following long court proceedings that began with explaining the background of the case.

Sankara was part of 21 defendants, who as prominent members of the FLN, have been convicted of terrorism related charges on the Rwandan territory.

Their acts, according to court, claimed lives of nine innocent Rwandans and left more with life-threatening injuries.

Paul Rusesabagina, the main criminal, didn't appear for the ruling.

In the case of Sankara, the judges led by Antoine Muhima, the President of the High Court Chamber for International and Cross-Border Crimes, was given a lenient sentence based on his cooperative behaviour during the trial.

The judges highlighted that the former FLN spokesperson had pleaded guilty for all the charges, and also provided necessary information that facilitated a smooth trial.

He was convicted on several counts including being part of a terror group, murder as an act of terrorism, genocide denial and minimising the Genocide against the Tutsi.

"He is not guilty of forming an illegal armed group, or forming a relationship with a foreign government with the intent of committing terror acts, receiving funds and gifts for political gains..."

From life imprisonment to 20 years

According to the judges, Sankara was due for a life sentence since his acts contributed to the death of innocent civilians.

However, the judge highlighted, "The court also finds that even though the acts contributed to the death of some people, he helped the justice system by providing information and being cooperative."

Therefore, the judge added, the law provides a possibility to be lenient taking into accounts in which the defendant committed the crime and also their behaviour during the trial.

Monday's ruling puts an end to an eight-month trial, which has been one of the most followed cases by local and international media.

As the law provides, the defendants will have a maximum of thirty days to appeal their sentences.